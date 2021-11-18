India’s daily Covid cases rise to 11,919

India on Thursday reported 11,919 fresh Covid cases and 470 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Thursday morning.

The recovery of 11,242 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,85,132. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The total death toll has reached 4,64,623.

The active caseload stands at 1,28,672. Active cases presently constitute 0.37 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,32,505 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.82 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.94 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 55 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.97 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 45 days and less than 3 per cent for 80 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 73,44,739 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 114.46 crores as of Thursday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,17,53,091 sessions.