The Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st May 2021. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 Cr today.

4,06,339 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 States/UT. These are Chhattisgarh (1025), Delhi (40,028), Gujarat (1,08,191), Haryana (55,565), Jammu and Kashmir (5,587), Karnataka (2,353), Maharashtra (73,714), Odisha (6,802), Punjab (635), Rajasthan (76,151), Tamil Nadu (2,744) and Uttar Pradesh (33,544).

Cumulatively, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,35,822sessions so far, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 94,48,289 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 62,97,900 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose 1,35,05,877 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 72,66,380 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,06,339 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,30,50,669 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 41,42,786 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,28,16,238 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,19,98,443 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

Ten states accounted for 66.94% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

As of Day-108 of the vaccination drive (3rd May 2021), 17,08,390 vaccine doses were given.

Across 12,739 sessions, 8,38,343 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,70,047 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Date: 3rd May 2021 (108thDay)

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,66,13,292 today.

The National Recovery Rate is 81.91% with 3,20,289 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 73.14% of the new recoveries.

3,57,229 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh reported 71.71% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,621. It is followed by Karnataka with 44,438 while Uttar Pradesh reported 29,052 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 34,47,133. It now comprises 17.00% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 33,491cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Twelve States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for 81.41% of India’s total Active Cases.

Each of them also comprises more than 1 lakh active cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10% which is continuously declining.

3,449 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 73.15% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (567) followed by Delhi (448) and Uttar Pradesh with 285 daily deaths.

Two States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N andArunachal Pradesh.