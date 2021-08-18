India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 56 crore landmark, recovery rate 97.52%

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 56 Cr landmark yesterday. Cumulatively, 56,06,52,030 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,67,149 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 55,05,075 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate stands at 97.52%, this is highest since March 2020.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,14,85,923 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 37,169 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported 35,178 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since fifty-two consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload at 3,67,415 is lowest in 148 days. Active cases now constitute only 1.14% of the country’s total Positive Cases which is lowest since March 2020.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,97,559 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 49.84 crore (49,84,27,083) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.95% remains less than 3% for last 54 days now. The Daily Positivity rate also stands at 1.96%. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 23 days and below 5% for 72 consecutive days now.