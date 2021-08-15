India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 54 crore

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 54 Cr. Cumulatively, 54,38,46,290 vaccine doses have been administered through 61,35,193 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 73,50,553 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate stands at 97.46%.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,13,76,015 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and37,927patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported 36,083daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-nine consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 3,85,336. Active cases now constitute only1.20% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,23,863 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 49.36 crore (49,36,24,440) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.00% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 1.88% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 20 days and below 5% for 69 consecutive days now.