India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage surpasses landmark 80 crore mark

With the administration of 85,42,732 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Sunday surpassed the landmark figure of 80 crore.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States and UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases being reported for 84 consecutive days now. 30,773 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Health ministry update.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,59,895 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.23 Cr (55,23,40,168) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.04 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 86 days now. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.97 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 20 days and below 5 per cent for 103 consecutive days now.

More than 78.58 crore (78,58,15,125) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.16 Crore doses (1,16,11,210) are in the pipeline.

More than 5.16 Cr (5,16,98,785) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

“The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country,” according to government reports.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.