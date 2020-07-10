India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,93,802 on Friday which includes 2,76,685 active cases and 4,95,512 recovered cases according to the ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 21,604.

26,506 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 2,83,659 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday.

As infections across Uttar Pradesh surge, the government has imposed a lockdown for three days, starting at 10 pm on Friday, during which only essential services will be allowed, the state government said. The rest, government, and private offices, shops for non-essential items, malls, and restaurants, will be shut. Buses and other public transport will be off the roads. The lockdown will be lifted at 5 am on Monday.

The government will allow incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to get home. Another exception will be factories in rural areas, which will be allowed to operate. Work on roads, highways, and expressways, will also be on.

Globally 12,232,745 people have been infected with the virus while 5,54,304 people have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

After Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, two more leading Latin American politicians, from Bolivia and Venezuela, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela’s number two official and the leader of the Socialist Party, announced his diagnosis on social media on Thursday evening and said he was in self-isolation. While Bolivia’s rightwing interim President Jeanine Añez said she had also been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation on Thursday said that the pandemic is not under control in most countries and is yet to reach its peak.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s assessment of the coronavirus pandemic came as he announced that the UN body was setting up an independent panel to review its response and that of governments, and as confirmed cases worldwide crossed 12 million.