The coronavirus tally in India reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday according to ministry of health data. Out of this 1,55,227 cases are active and 1,86,934 cases have been recovered. The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 11,903.

In the last 24 hours, 2,003 deaths and 10,974 new cases have been reported in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and others on Wednesday, which are seeing maximum surge in COVID-19 cases and casualties.

On Tuesday, PM Modi interacted with chief ministers of 21 states and union territories, expressing grief over deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic in India while adding that India’s death toll was one of the lowest. During the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh requested the Centre to work closely with states to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy while stressing that the lockdown to limit the spread of the infection can’t continue indefinitely.

Globally 8,162,276 people have been infected with the virus and 441,668 people have died according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Meanwhile China, which has reported a fresh cluster of cases in capital Beijing has canceled more than 60% of commercial flights in and out of the city raising alert level, according to Chinese media, reported The Guardian. Beijing had essentially eradicated cases of local transmission but in recent days has added a total of 137 new cases with no new deaths.