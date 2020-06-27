Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India’s recovery rate against Coronavirus is rising and the country is much better placed than many other nations. He was talking on the occasion of 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

During his inaugural address on the occasion PM Modi said, “Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe. Due to lockdown, many initiatives taken by the government and a people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations. India’s recovery rate is rising.”

“The world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. COVID-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people but also takes away our attention to unhealthy lifestyles,” said the Prime Minister while addressing a virtual conference.

The followers of Mar Thoma Church took part in the virual programme from all over the world.

PM Modi wished for long and healthy life for Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan and described him as someone “passionate about the removal of poverty and women empowerment.”

There are more than 5 lakh cases of Coronavirus in India. While the active cases are 19,7387, 15,685 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country. Since the beginning of the week, India saw a spurt in the coronavirus cases with eighty thousand fresh infections, taking the total cases to 508,953 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health data.