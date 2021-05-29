India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has gone up to 90.80 per cent and the active caseload slid down to 22,28,724 — a positive sign amid the second wave of the deadly pandemic.

India’s daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 16th consecutive day on Friday and 2,84,601 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry’s latest data revealed on Saturday.

A total of 1,10,811 more recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Of those infected since beginning of the pandemic, 2,51,78,011 people have already recovered from Covid-19 and 2,84,601 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. “This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 90.80 per cent.”

India’s active caseload has reduced to 22,28,724 on Friday — a new landmark since the last peak on May 10 this year.

“A net decline of 1,14,428 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 8.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases,” said the Ministry.

As part of continued decline in the daily new cases, the country has recorded less than three lakh daily new cases for thirteen consecutive days now. Less than 2 lakh daily new cases are being reported since the last two days. “A total of 1,73,790 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, a total of 20,80,048 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 34.11 crore tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed, said the Ministry, adding “weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84 per cent while the daily positivity rate has reduced and was at 8.36 per cent till Friday”.

“It has remained less than 10 per cent for five consecutive days now.”