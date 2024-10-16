India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process in Nijjar case right next step: UK

The United Kingdom on Wednesday said it is in contact with the Canadian government about ”serious developments” outlined in the ”independent investigations” in the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

”The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential,” the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

The statement said the Government of India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process was the “right next step” in the matter.

The statement came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country has shared all the information it possesses regarding allegations of Indian officials’ involvement in the killing of Nijjar last year with its ”Five Eyes” partners, particularly the United States.

The ”Five Eyes”, comprising the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, is one of the most close-knit intelligence forums in the world, where the member states share a wide range of intel in a coordinated manner to shield their national interests.

The diplomatic row between India and Canada over the murder of Nijjar escalated after Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme claimed they had information on certain criminal activity carried out by agents of the Indian government.

“Over the past few years and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence.

In addition, there have been well over a dozen credible imminent threats to life which have led to the conduct of duty to warn, by law enforcement with members of the South Asian community and specifically, members of the pro-Khalistan movement,” he said.

The RCMP Commissioner further claimed that investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies; and other individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion.

The Canadian PM has also spoken with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer over the Nijjar case. According to a statement, the two leaders discussed the importance of ensuring citizens’ safety and security, as well as upholding the rule of law. Trudeau emphasised Canada’s commitment to cooperation with India to address this critical issue.

“Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close and regular contact,” the statement read.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats hours after it summoned Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the “baseless targeting” of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.