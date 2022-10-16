Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Sunday that India’s civilization ethos taught people to give back to the society as much as one can, and people should devote some time to help the needy and underprivileged sections in society.

“Wiping the tears of the poor is the job of everyone because that is the mandate given by our creator. If you give, you gain greatly,” Dhankar said while addressing the Silver Jubilee celebrations of a private cancer hospital here.

He lauded the hospital for its service to society, excellence in the treatment of cancer and world class infrastructure.

He said while creation of infrastructure was relatively easier, it used to take quality human resources, latest technology, credibility and emotional commitment to provide wholesome care to cancer patients.

The vice-president said the institute started with the blessings of the former Vice President, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji, is on a continuous journey from 50 beds at the beginning growing into a recognised super speciality hospital with 300 beds.

Observing how cancer affects families adversely, the vice-president said that when the sole breadwinner is affected, “the kind of impact it has on the children is unimaginable”.

He lauded the massive initiative of Ayushman Bharat in providing the poor and needy with quality and affordable healthcare.

Earlier in the day, Dhakar was welcomed and received by the Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra and Education Minister Dr. B D Kalla at Jaipur airport.