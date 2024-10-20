India’s automobile exports rise 14% in April-September FY24

Automobile exports from India in the first six months of the current fiscal year rose by 14% year-on-year, according to SIAM data.

The growth was driven by an increase in shipments of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.

Overall exports in the April-September period stood at 2,528,248 units, up 14% as compared to 2,211,457 units in the same period last year, SIAM data revealed.

In FY24, automobile exports had declined by 5.5% due to the monetary crisis in various overseas markets. Overall exports stood at 4,500,492 units in the last fiscal year, compared with 4,761,299 units in FY23.

Total passenger vehicle shipments rose by 12% year-on-year to 376,679 units in the first half of the current fiscal year, compared to 336,754 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to SIAM data, two-wheeler exports rose by 16% year-on-year to 1,959,145 units in the April-September period of the current fiscal year, compared to 1,685,907 units in the same period last year.

Scooter shipments increased by 19% to 314,533 units, while motorcycle exports rose by 16% to 1,641,804 units during the period under review.

The data also highlighted that commercial vehicle exports rose by 12% year-on-year to 35,731 units in the first six months of the fiscal year.

However, three-wheeler shipments declined by 1% during the period to 153,199 units, compared to 155,154 units in the April-September period of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki led the segment with shipments of 147,063 units, an increase of 12% over the 131,546 units in the same period last year.

Hyundai Motor India exported 84,900 units, a decline of 1%, compared to 86,105 units in the April-September period of the previous fiscal year.