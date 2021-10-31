India’s active caseload lowest in 247 days, 446 deaths

India registered 12,830 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the toal caseload to 34273300 and 446 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 4,58,186.

The recovery of 14,667 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,55,842 as the recovery rate stands at 98.20 per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,59, 272 which is lowest in the last 247 days, comprising 0.46 per cent of the country’s total infections.

India has so far conducted over 60.83 crore cumulative tests with 11,35,142 tests in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.18 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 37 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.13 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 27 days and less than 3 per cent for 62 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 68,04,806 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 106.14 crore as of Sunday morning.

Out of the fresh fatalities, Kerala recorded 358 deaths after adjusting with previous figures and Maharashtra saw 26.