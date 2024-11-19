India’s 1st, world’s 5th night safari to debut in Lucknow by Dec 2026: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said that UP will gift the country its first night safari by December 2026. Spread over 900 acres, it will be built in Lucknow in a phased manner, boasting facilities such as cafeteria, 7D theater, auditorium, parking and more.The night safari will become a new destination for nature lovers from India and around the world, he said during a high-level meeting held at his official residence.

After reviewing the presentation on the proposed Kukrail Night Safari Park and Zoo, he directed that construction be completed by June 2026. He emphasized the need to begin preparations for acquiring wildlife for the safari and zoo without delay.The CM also emphasized the development of a sustainable model for the economy of the night safari and zoo. He instructed that 72 per cent of the area be developed with greenery and solar energy projects be incorporated.

The Night Safari project is a major initiative of the state government, and approval for its construction has already been obtained from the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi. Once the Kukrail Night Safari is completed, it will be featured on the international tourism map, attracting foreign tourists as well. The project will also be connected to other tourist destinations in Lucknow.The CM instructed that the process of identifying animals, bringing them in, and setting up quarantine should begin immediately. The Kukrail Night Safari project will also include the development of an eco-tourism zone.

He suggested that the Adventure Zone should feature attractions such as the Superman Zipline, archery, zip line, Burma Bridge, pedal boats, sky roller, fountains, jungle animal-themed kids’ activities, and sky cycling. The day safari will be expanded in the second phase. The meeting was attended by the state’s Forest Minister (Independent Charge) Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena and officials from the government and Forest Department.

There are several key features of the Night and Day Safari. The Night Safari area will be developed with themed sections like Indian Walking Trail, Indian Foothill, Indian Wetland, Arid India, and African Wetland, which will be major attractions. Tourists will be able to explore the Night Safari Park via a 5.5 km tramway and a 1.92 km pathway. The main attractions of the Night Safari will include the Asiatic Lion, Gharial, Bengal Tiger, Flying Squirrel, Leopard, Hyena, and more. A world-class wildlife hospital and rescue center is also proposed as part of the Kukrail Night Safari project. A total of 63 enclosures will be built in the zoo to be set up in the Kukrail forest area. Zoo’s key attractions will include Sarus Cranes, Swamp Deer, Himalayan Bears, South African Giraffes, African Lions, and Chimpanzees. It will be developed with themed areas such as African Savannah, Incredible India, and Engineered Wetland.