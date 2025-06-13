IndianOil Paradip Refinery fuels progress, empowering communities across Odisha

The stare-run IndianOil has made a cumulative investment of approximately Rs 43,359 crore at Odisha Paradip refinery, encompassing its state-of-the-art Refinery Units (Rs 4,555 crore), Polypropylene Plant (Rs 3,150 crore), and Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Plant (Rs5,654 crore), the oil company officials said on Friday.

In addition, IndianOil is investing Rs 13,805 crore in the ongoing PX-PTA project at Paradip to strengthen the petrochemical value chain. Around Rs 4,382 crore is going to be invested in the Bhadrak Textile Park Project to support Odisha’s textile sector. The upcoming Paradip Petrochemical Complex Project (PDPC), with a proposed investment of Rs 61,077 crore, will further boost industrial growth and employment in the state of Odisha.

These investments represent critical milestones in IndianOil’s strategic vision to develop Paradip into an integrated energy and petrochemical hub. They underscore the Corporation’s steadfast commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing self-reliance under the government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and advancing the national energy transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The development and operation of Paradip Refinery directly and indirectly support the livelihoods of over 15,000 people, including skilled and unskilled workers, contractors, and supply chain partners. IndianOil also facilitates local skill development and capacity- building programs, creating meaningful economic opportunities in surrounding communities.

During 2024-25 fiscal, Paradip Refinery contributed over Rs 25,699 crore to the state and central exchequer through various duties, taxes and levies – underlining its role as a responsible corporate entity and economic enabler.

Staying true to its core value of care, IndianOil has implemented impactful CSR projects in and around Paradip Refinery. Key initiatives include investments in Education, Skill Development and Youth Training, Health Care, Nutrition, Rural Development, Self Employment, Support to Orphanages, Support to Old Age Home — ensuring inclusive growth and upliftment of underprivileged communities. IndianOil Paradip Refinery has, till date, spent Rs 54.55 crore towards impactful initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER).

“Paradip Refinery is a pillar of industrial excellence, and a symbol of inclusive growth and innovation. The investments of Indian Oil at Paradip reinforce IOCL’s commitment to building an integrated Refinery and Petrochemical hub at Paradip that supports energy security, environmental responsibility, and socio-economic development for the people of Odisha and the nation,” Kausik Basu, Executive Director & Refinery Head of Paradip Refinery said while briefing reporters on Friday.