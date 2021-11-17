Indian villages receives Best Village award by United National World Tourism Organisation

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) selected a village in Telangana, Pochampally, as one of the best Tourism Villages in the world and awarded it the Best Tourism Village.

Pochampally, 50 Kms from Hyderabad, is a town in Nalgonda district of Telangana and is often referred to as the Silk City of India for the exquisite sarees that are woven through a unique style called Ikat. This style, Pochampally Ikat, received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004.

Pochampally is also known as Bhoodan Pochampally to commemorate the Bhoodan Movement that was launched by Acharya Vinobha Bhave from this village on April 18th, 1951. Currently, a two-room Vinobha Bhave Mandir exists within the village which was earlier the place where Vinobha Bhave resided during his visit to the village.

The UNWTO would give the prestigious award on the occasion of the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on 2nd December 2021 in Madrid, Spain, said a senior officer of the Tourism Ministry.

“Pochampally’s unique weaving styles and patterns received special focus through Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi’s mantra of Vocal 4 Local as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said while congratulating the people of Pochampally.

The Best Tourism Villages is a Pilot initiative by the UNWTO to award those villages which are outstanding examples of rural destinations and showcase good practices in line with its specified nine evaluation areas.

“It also aims to support villages to enhance their rural tourism potential through training and access to opportunities for improvement. The Ministry of Tourism recommended three villages for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India. These were Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas, Madhya Pradesh and Pochampally in Telangana. However, only Pochampally was awarded by UNWTO,” said a senior officer of the tourism ministry.