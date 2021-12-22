Indian students at prestigious global institutes express desire to return to India

Indian students at the prestigious Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School have expressed their willingness to return to India in view of the atmosphere created due to the policies of the government in the last few years,

Policies like ease of doing business and providing opportunities to startups, will help the youth in contributing to the holistic development of the nation, they observed at an interaction with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a Ministry of Defence press note said.

Expressing happiness over the meeting, Rajnath termed the students as the soft power of India, who were being exposed to the best-in-class management and governance practices from the two top-class institutes. He urged them to use their innovative ideas and play their part in nation-building.

The Minister exuded confidence that the students would play an important role in the holistic development of the country by making right use of their ability and network and sharing latest best practices. He hoped that the students would work as ambassadors of the Indian value system all over the world.

The students shared their views on India’s changed perception in the world, especially after the roll out of the largest vaccination drive in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and schemes like ‘Make in India’.