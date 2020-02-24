An Indian national was shot dead by masked assailant at a grocery store in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, local police said.

Maninder Singh Sahi, was married and father of two. He had turned 31 in January.

Sahi had arrived in the US less than six months ago from Karnal and had sought political asylum.

He was working at a 7-Eleven grocery store in the Whittier City in Los Angeles County of California.

Sahi used to send money to his wife and two children back home as he was the only earning member of his family,, his relatives in the US said.

According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred at 5.43 am on Saturday.

During preliminary investigations it appears that the suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.

The suspect fired the handgun killing the clerk for unknown reasons, the police said releasing a picture of the suspect.

“The suspect fled the location and is outstanding at this time. There were two customers inside the store, both were uninjured. The suspect is described as a male black adult approximately 506-507. Suspect had his face partially covered and was wearing a dark hoody with a gray hoody underneath,” police said.

Maninder’s brother has set up a GoFund Page to raise money so that the body of deceased Maninder could be taken back to India.

“He left behind, his parents, his wife and 2 small children, ages 5 and 9. I am seeking assistance to help send his body back to India so his wife and kids can view him one last time, his brother wrote in Go Fund Me page on Sunday.