Indian Railways set to change signboards at stations

Sign boards at railway stations will be completely changed in the next few days. The Indian Railways said that the same type of signboards will no longer be seen all over the country.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Monday said that the signs at railway stations across India will be standardised in so far as colour, font, and use of pictographs are concerned for the convenience of passengers.

The Indian Railways, which is redeveloping 1,275 stations across India under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, will try to put up uniform signage at all stations to make it convenient for commuters.

Trains are considered the most important means of transport in this country. Every small and big piece of information related to the railways is very important. The Railways has taken a big decision keeping in view the convenience of the passengers at the stations.

Now the same type of sign boards will be seen at railway stations from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In such a situation, people will get all the information very easily. After this, in a new step of the Railways, passengers are going to see sign boards in new color forms all over the country, which will also include digital sign boards.

the Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks in the world, through which lakhs of passengers travel daily. These sign boards inside the railway stations act as a guide for the passengers, and they get all the information related to their train journey. However, it has been observed that people do not get complete information from these signboards at railway stations.

The Railways told that to overcome the shortcomings of the existing system, signboards will be properly installed at railway stations in the new format (font, font size, color, background, etc.). These uniform sign boards will be installed at the stations at the right places so that more and more people can see these boards.

The Handbook on Standard Signs at Indian Railway Stations gives priority to simple language, clear fonts, easily visible colors, and intuitive pictographs. It has been designed keeping in mind the needs of all passengers including the elderly, women, children, and ‘divyangjan’ etc., a ministry statement said.

According to the information received from the Railways, the design, classification, location, etc. will be kept in mind while making the new signboard like it will be written on the board in clear and easy language, whose font size will be easily visible to the people.