‘Indian nuke installations secure from cyber attacks’

Indian Nuclear Installations and Nuclear Power Stations are secure from Cyber-attacks, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh today.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said the Indian nuclear establishment has already set a rigorous procedure for design, development and operation of the systems used in its installations. The safety and security-critical systems are designed and developed in-house using custom-built hardware and software which are subjected to regulatory verification and validation, thereby making them resistant to cyber security threats.

The safety and security-critical infrastructure of Indian nuclear establishments, such as control networks and safety systems of plants are isolated from the Internet and the local IT network.

The minister said the Department of Atomic Energy has specialist groups like Computer and Information Security Advisory Group (CISAG) and Taskforce for Instrumentation and control security (TAFICS) to look after cyber security/information security of DAE units. These groups undertake the process of strengthening cyber security of all units under the DAE including nuclear facilities through hardening of systems and audits.