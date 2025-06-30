Logo

# India

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 30, 2025 5:08 pm

Indian Navy’s Rear Admiral Ganapathy assumes command of MILIT amid technological transition

Rear Admiral V Ganapathy, a Flag Officer of the Indian Navy, has assumed the command of the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune, under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

An alumnus of the College of Defence Management, National Defence College, and Defence Services Staff College, the Rear Admiral has held several key operational, staff and instructional appointments, demonstrating a rare blend of operational insight, institutional leadership and future-oriented thinking.

Rear Admiral V Ganapathy’s appointment as Commandant comes at a transformative time when the Armed Forces are undergoing rapid technological evolution and institutional integration under the ethos of jointness, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated on Monday.

As the head of India’s premier Tri-services technical training institution, he now helms the mission of preparing mid-career officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and friendly nations in cutting-edge military technologies. His leadership is poised to further strengthen MILIT’s role as a hub of excellence in joint technical education, with a renewed emphasis on niche and emerging domains that are reshaping modern warfare, the statement added.

