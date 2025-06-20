Indian Navy holds ‘steel cutting ceremony’ for fourth Fleet Support Ship at Hindustan Shipyard

The ‘steel cutting’ ceremony of the fourth of the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) was held at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in the presence of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Navy spokesperson stated that the Indian Navy had signed a contract with HSL for the acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) in Aug 2023, with delivery commencing mid-2027.

On induction, the FSS will bolster the ‘Blue Water’ capabilities of the Indian Navy through replenishment of Fleet ships at sea. The ships, with a displacement of more than 40,000 tons, will deliver fuel, water, ammunition and stores enabling prolonged deployments of the Fleet Ships, thereby enhancing the Fleet’s strategic reach and mobility, the statement added.

In their secondary role, these ships would be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) for expeditious delivery of relief material and evacuation of personnel.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, CWP&A, Cmde Hemant Khatri CMD HSL, and other senior officials from Indian Navy and HSL were present for the occasion.