Indian Navy’s INS Teg wraps up Seychelles visit, marks National Day participation

INS Teg, the frontline stealth frigate of the Western Naval Command, concluded its port visit at Port Victoria, Seychelles. The visit formed part of the ship’s operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region and featured a wide spectrum of professional, social and cultural engagements, underscoring the maritime partnership between India and Seychelles.

On arrival at Port Victoria, the Commanding Officer called on senior government and military officials of Seychelles, including Maj Gen Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) SPDF, Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister of Home Affairs and Kartik Pande, the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles (HCI). The officers and crew also interacted with senior government functionaries and officials from the Indian High Commission onboard the ship.

The highlight of the port call was participation of a marching contingent from the ship along with the famed Indian Naval Band in a parade to commemorate the 49th National Day of Seychelles on 29 June, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.

A flypast was also undertaken by the ship’s integral helicopter during the parade. On completion of her port call on 30 June, the ship embarked personnel from the Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG) for joint surveillance of Seychelles EEZ from 30 Jun -02 July. This initiative reaffirms India’s commitment towards safety of the global commons and combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing. The ship will proceed with the next phase of deployment post disembarking the SCG personnel.