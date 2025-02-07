Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron in Singapore to strengthen maritime cooperation

The ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS)—INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Veera— have arrived at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, as part of their Long-Range Training Deployment to South East Asia.

This visit marks an important step in enhancing maritime cooperation and fostering deeper mutual understanding between India and Singapore.

Advertisement

A statement from the naval spokesperson stated that the squadron had previously visited Singapore in October 2023.

Advertisement

During this current visit, Dr Shilpak Ambule, India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, boarded the 1TS ships and was briefed on the various training activities conducted by the Squadron.

He interacted with the Sea Trainees, emphasizing the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in strengthening maritime security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition, the Senior Officer of 1TS, along with the Commanding Officers of INS Sujata and ICGS Veera, paid a courtesy call to Colonel Rinson Chua Hon Liat, Commander of Maritime Training and Doctrine Command (MTDC), Singapore.

The meeting facilitated discussions on various maritime issues of mutual interest and reinforced the importance of collaboration in enhancing regional maritime security.

During their port call, the ships will participate in several professional activities designed to improve cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

Planned activities include professional exchanges, cross-training visits, and friendly sports fixtures. This visit further strengthens the maritime partnership between the two nations, underlining the commitment to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, which aims to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.