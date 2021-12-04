Indian Navy widely respected for professionalism, courage: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, ”Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters.”

Admiral R Hari Kumar recently took charge as the new chief of the Indian Navy. He was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before his elevation.