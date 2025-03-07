Indian Navy successfully concludes TROPEX 2025, strengthening maritime readiness

The Indian Navy’s flagship Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) 2025 successfully concluded after a rigorous three-month-long operational campaign. The exercise served as a crucial platform to validate the Navy’s operational concepts and enhance its combat preparedness.

TROPEX 2025 incorporated multiple strategic components, including an Amphibious Exercise (AMPHEX), a joint work up phase emphasising precision targeting, and intensive Cyber and Electronic Warfare training. Additionally, a Tactical Phase tested the Navy’s ability to operate in a dynamic threat environment, ensuring seamless coordination among various forces.

Set against the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the exercise covered an operational theatre spanning approximately 4300 nautical miles from north to south, reaching up to 35 degrees South Latitude, and 5000 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz in the west to the Sunda and Lombok Straits in the east.

TROPEX 2025 witnessed the participation of 65-70 Indian Naval ships, 9-10 submarines, and over 80 aircraft of different types. The exercise also saw extensive joint operations with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard. Assets involved included Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, Flight Refueller, and AWACS aircraft, in addition to over 600 infantry troops and more than 10 Coast Guard ships.

By achieving a high level of operational synergy and seamless execution of theatre-level scenarios with the other services, TROPEX 2025 reinforced the Indian Navy’s capability to counter multifaceted security threats. The exercise reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to maintaining a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force, ensuring the defense of India’s maritime interests in an increasingly complex security landscape.