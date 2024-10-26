Indian Navy sets path to full indigenisation by 2047

The Indian Navy is set to host the third edition of the Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar, “Swavlamban,” from October 28-29 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This year’s seminar, designed to encourage participation across India’s defence ecosystem—including R&D agencies, industry, and academia—aims to advance the Navy’s indigenisation goals.

The event focuses on supporting the development of various platforms, weaponry, systems, and subsystems essential for naval operations.

In a press statement, a Navy spokesperson emphasized the government’s commitment to indigenisation, which aligns with the broader Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) initiative.

This policy supports not only national defence but also economic goals, such as job creation, technological innovation, and bolstering local industry through public-private collaboration.

The seminar, themed “Swavlamban — Roadmap for Indigenisation,” will feature sessions on the challenges and strategies for achieving a self-reliant Navy. The Navy has set a vision to become fully “Atmanirbhar” by 2047, covering all aspects of a naval force—Float, Move, and Fight.

While the indigenisation of foreign weapon subsystems has faced obstacles due to complex designs and lack of specifications, the Navy continues to harness the capabilities of DRDO labs, defence PSUs, private companies, and start-ups to overcome these challenges and seize new growth opportunities for enhanced national security.