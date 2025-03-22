Indian Navy conducts critical MEDEVAC Operation from MV Heilan Star

The Indian Navy successfully executed a crucial Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation from MV Heilan Star, a Panama-flagged bulk carrier located approximately 230 nautical miles west of Goa on Friday.

The operation was initiated after the Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai informed the Indian Navy about four crew members aboard MV Heilan Star who had sustained severe burn injuries and required immediate advanced medical care.

Advertisement

Responding with urgency, the Indian Navy diverted two of its ships, INS Vikrant and INS Deepak, from their ongoing deployment to assist in the rescue operation.

Advertisement

A Seaking helicopter from INS Vikrant carried out a challenging winching operation to evacuate three of the injured crew members—two Chinese nationals and one Indonesian national. Tragically, the fourth crew member had already succumbed to injuries before rescue efforts could be undertaken.

The rescued crew were swiftly transported to INS Hansa, Goa, and subsequently transferred to a civil hospital for further medical treatment.