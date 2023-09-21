Indian MBBS doctors can now practice in Australia, US, Canada, N Zealand

According to a press release from the Union Health Ministry, the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) has granted the National Medical Commission (NMC), India, the coveted Recognition Status for a period of ten years.

According to the press release, WFME certification will allow Indian medical graduates to pursue postgraduate education and practice in other nations that need WFME recognition, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Under this accreditation, all 706 currently operating medical colleges receive WFME accreditation, as do any new medical colleges that are established during the next ten years.

India will become a more desirable study abroad location as a result of our internationally acclaimed standards. In addition, the NMC will have the opportunity to raise the standards and quality of medical education in India by bringing it into line with international best practices and benchmarks.

Advertisement

According to the press release, the recognition will boost the standing and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals abroad, make academic exchanges and collaborations easier, support ongoing innovation and improvement in medical education, and promote a culture of quality assurance among medical educators and institutions.

The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) is an international group whose goal is to raise the standard of medical education all over the world. According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the major goal of WFME is to improve the quality of medical education globally by promoting the highest ethical and scientific standards.

The Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education (ECFMG) is the main organization in the United States that monitors the laws and rules pertaining to the licensing of international medical graduates (IMGs), according to the release. All IMGs must be certified by ECFMG in order to sit for the USMLEs and submit an application for residency.

The main organization in the United States responsible for regulating the licensure of international medical graduates (IMGs) is the Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education (ECFMG).