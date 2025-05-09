Indian Defence Systems neutralise Pakistani drone strikes; debris recovered in Jaisalmer & Sriganganagar

Debris from Pakistani drones and other equipment, intercepted by Indian Defence Systems, was recovered from different places in Jaisalmer on Friday morning.

Drone strikes were carried out in Pokhran (Jaisalmer), Sriganganagar, and Bikaner districts in Rajasthan on Thursday night. In Bajju (Bikaner) and Suratgarh (Sriganganagar), Pakistan even used micro drones to target Indian locations.

However, neither the drones nor other munitions, including micro drones, breached the Indian Air Defence System and were neutralised by India’s swift response.

In view of Thursday night’s increased attacks, district authorities extended the blackout period from dusk to dawn in bordering districts.

The strikes from the neighbouring country began around 2030 hrs on Thursday with a series of blasts. There were sightings of approaching, flashing, diminishing, and descending bright spots in the skies of the Golden City, which remained under blackout.

The approaching bright spots were identified as Pakistani drones and munitions, which were neutralised mid-air with complete precision by India.

Such scenes and sounds gave sky-grazing locals a sleepless night, despite their full confidence in the might and capability of the Indian Armed Forces, as well as their unshakable faith in the city’s principal deity, ‘Tanot Mata’.

The strikes continued for a considerable period, with more than 50 drones and possibly some missiles used in the attack.

“The Indian Army launched a search operation on Friday morning to recover debris from the Pakistani equipment. Security personnel recovered the debris of a fallen drone in the Suli Dungar area and a bomb in the Gajroop Sagar area. Army personnel also investigated an object that fell in the residential locality of Kishangarh Ghat. The search for fallen debris continued around Jaisalmer town.”

**”Similar activities were also reported from Pokhran, the key army base and historic town in Jaisalmer district, where a bomb was recovered.

Some locations in the Sriganganagar district were also targeted, though the attacks were unsuccessful. A fallen drone was recovered and seized by police in Ghadsana town, located in this bordering district.

A defence spokesperson confirmed the attacks from across the border. “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir,’ the spokesperson stated in a post on X on Friday morning.

“The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a fitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations (CFVs),” the spokesperson stated.

“The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be met with force,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been in constant touch with the entire bureaucracy, particularly district administration officials in bordering districts. On Thursday, the CM held a late-night review meeting at the state secretariat with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other concerned officials. He also held a video conference with district officials from the bordering areas. A cabinet meeting was held later on Friday afternoon.

He has also been mobilising local MLAs and key BJP leaders to stay in contact with people in their respective areas to boost morale. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister sanctioned a special grant of Rs 37.5 crore to collectors in the five border districts to provide them with the necessary assistance. On Thursday, he deployed additional fire brigades to Bikaner and other districts in need.

The state government has cancelled the leave of all state employees and instructed them to remain at their headquarters on standby.

The Chief Minister also directed concerned officials to ensure enhanced security measures across Rajasthan, especially in the border districts.