Indian contingent leaves for military exercise with Kazakhstan

An Indian Army and Indian Air Force contingent comprising 120 personnel departed for Kazakhstan on Sunday to take part in the 7th edition of joint military ‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’. The exercise will be conducted at Otar in the Central Asian country from 30 October to 11 November.

The Indian Army team comprises 90 personnel led by a Battalion from the DOGRA Regiment. The Kazakhstan contingent is mainly represented by personnel from the Regional Command South of Kazakh Ground Forces. Some 30 personnel of the Air Force from both sides will also participate in the current edition of the exercise alongside the Army contingents.

The joint exercise between India and Kazakhstan was instituted as ‘Exercise PRABAL DOSTYK’ in the year 2016. After the second edition, the exercise was upgraded to a company-level exercise and renamed as ‘Exercise KAZIND’. The exercise has been further upgraded as a Bi-service exercise this year by including the Air Force component.

In this edition of the exercise, both sides will practice conduct of counter terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under the United Nations mandate.

The contingents will jointly rehearse various tactical drills to include Raid, Search and Destroy Operations, Small Team Insertion and Extraction Operations, etc. The scope of the exercise also includes conduct of Counter Unmanned Aerial System Operations.

‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’ will provide an opportunity for both sides to gain an insight into the tactics, battle drills and procedures of each other, which is a prerequisite while operating under the ambit of the United Nations. The joint training will develop the necessary skills, resilience and coordination to conduct joint military operations in Semi-Urban and Urban environments.

Both sides will get a chance to practice drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills and mutually learn from each other. The exercise will provide an opportunity for the contingents to exchange views and share the best practices. ‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’ will further strengthen the bond between the two armies, the Ministry of Defence said.