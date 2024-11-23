Indian Constitution is a guide to the whole world: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the Indian Constitution is the guide to the whole world and “we are proud of our Constitution”. Addressing a programme following the inauguration of the Constitution Museum at OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, he remarked that India is among the leading countries of the world today due to its Constitution.

He said the Constitution Museum will inspire future generations. “We will celebrate Constitution Day on 26th November, with programmes being organised in all colleges, universities, and educational institutions.

Birla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this programme in 2015 to make the people of the country aware of their Constitution. “We should remember our heritage and contribution and be proud of our country’s Constitution and its makers. Our democracy is the strongest in the whole world,” he remarked.

“Today, people around the world are adopting the values of our Constitution, which is the strength of our democracy. We gave the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the whole world, and today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving forward with this message,” he said.

Remembering the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion, he said, “Today, we are moving forward with Gandhiji’s ideas, and we are proud that the ideas of the Father of the Nation are being adopted across the world.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that when the Constitution of the country was drafted, there was a need for equality, and it was within the basic structure of the Constitution that the foundation of equality was laid. He emphasised that the Constitution is not merely a legal framework but a document of social change.

“Today, we are happy that we are taking forward the role of ‘Antyodaya’, thanks to our Constitution,” Birla said, thanking the Chancellor of the university and MP Naveen Jindal for building the Constitution Museum.

In his address, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “Our Constitution is a matter of pride and glory for us as it gave us the message of freedom, unity, and socialism. We are the Mother of Democracy.” He also congratulated the university for building the Constitution Museum.

MP Naveen Jindal said, “Our country is moving forward with democratic values due to its Constitution. With this museum, the university has tried to present all the aspects — from the creation of the Constitution to its implementation and development in the country in front of future generations.”

Birla said that a seminar on the Constitution is also being organised at the university campus for four days. Deputy Commissioner Dr Manoj Kumar, DCP East Prabina P, Vice Chancellor of the University C Raj Kumar, and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.