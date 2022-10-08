Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Arinjay’ rescues 7 fishermen

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship ‘Arinjay’ rescued seven fishermen from Okha based Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Harsiddhi-5 which sank on Thursday off International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between Indian and Pakistan.

On receipt of the radio information regarding distress onboard Indian Fishing Boat (IFB), Harsiddhi, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship on patrol, proceeded with maximum speed towards the reported position. On arriving at the position ICG ship noticed debris of the IFB along with one survivor in the water and few lifebuoys of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship (PMSS) Barkat in the area. The ship recovered the partially conscious survivor and administered first aid. The survivor during preliminary interrogation informed that the PMSS Barkat had fired on the boat and hit twice during dark hours of 6 October that resulted in the sinking of the boat. The survivor also informed that, six out of seven crew were then captured onboard by the Pak ship. ICG, on learning about it, communicated with PMSS Barkat to release the Indian crew immediately as they were captured on the Indian side of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). This was compiled upon by the PMSA ship which released the crew to ICG ship at IMBL resulting in release and safety of all seven crew. The crew were administered first aid and brought to Jakhau.

The matter regarding firing and hitting of IFB is being investigated and will be taken up accordingly through appropriate channels.