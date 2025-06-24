Indian Army’s combat readiness gets boost with emergency procurements worth Rs 1,981 cr

In a significant move to strengthen the Indian Army’s operational readiness in counter-terrorism (CT) operations, the Ministry of Defence has concluded thirteen contracts under the emergency procurement (EP) mechanism. These contracts, amounting to Rs 1,981.90 crore, have been finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Army.

A statement from the ministry stated that the contracts were executed through fast-track procedures under the EP mandate, and the procurement aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in CT environments. The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation.

Advertisement

The key equipment being procured includes Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR), Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS)- Launchers and Missiles, Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs), Loitering Munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) systems, various categories of drones, Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs), Ballistic Helmets, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) – Heavy and Medium, and Sights for Rifles.

Advertisement

These procurements reflect the ministry’s commitment to equipping the Indian Army with modern, mission-critical, and completely indigenous systems to meet emerging security challenges. The EP route continues to be a key enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and ensuring timely induction of vital operational equipment, the statement read.