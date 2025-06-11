Indian Army joins global forces for Khaan Quest peacekeeping war drills

An Indian Army contingent reached Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Wednesday for the multinational military exercise Khaan Quest, which seeks to bring together military forces from around the world to collaborate and enhance their peacekeeping capabilities.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 14th to 28th June, an official release issued here said.

Last edition of the exercise was conducted in Mongolia from 27th July to 9th August 2024.

The exercise first started as a bilateral event between the US and Mongolian Armed Forces in the year 2003. Subsequently, from the year 2006 onwards the exercise graduated to a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise with the current year being the 22nd iteration, it said.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 40 personnel is being represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with personnel from other Arms and Services. One woman officer and two women soldiers will also form part of the contingent.

Aim of the exercise is to prepare Indian Armed Forces for peacekeeping missions while operating in a multinational environment, thereby increasing interoperability and military readiness in peace support operations under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter. The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills, it said.

Tactical drills to be practiced during the exercise will include establishment of Static and Mobile Check Points, Cordon and Search Operations, Patrolling, Evacuation of Civilians from Hostile Area, Counter Improvised Explosive Device drills, Combat First Aid and Casualty Evacuation, among others.

The exercise will also enable the participating countries to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to conduct joint operations. The exercise will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of the participating countries, it added.