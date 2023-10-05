Indian Army intensifies rescue efforts as cloudburst tragedy strikes north Sikkim

In a race against time, the Indian Army remains steadfast in its search and rescue operation for the 22 missing soldiers in North Sikkim, as the Himalayan state grapples with the devastating aftermath of a cloudburst.

This catastrophic event has already claimed the lives of 18 people, while more than 98 individuals remain missing, swept away by the surging waters, Chief Secretary of the State V B Pathak said on Thursday.

Amidst this crisis, the Indian Army has extended a lifeline to the stranded civilians and tourists in the region. Troops are providing vital medical assistance and restoring telephone connectivity to those marooned in the remote areas of Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen in North Sikkim.

Advertisement

The magnitude of this disaster has left an estimated 3,000 tourists from outside the state stranded in various parts of Sikkim, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Efforts persist in unearthing vehicles submerged under layers of slush near Singtam, and the search and rescue mission is now shifting its focus to downstream areas along the Teesta River in the quest to locate missing individuals.

In the midst of this crisis, the families of the missing soldiers have been contacted and informed about the situation. However, persistent disruptions in mobile communication continue to hamper efforts to reach Army personnel stationed in Sikkim and North Bengal.

A high-level meeting convened at Mintokgang served as a crucial platform to assess the gravity of the situation and evaluate the extent of the damages inflicted by the cloudburst.

Sikkim’s Chief Minister, taking charge of the situation, stated, “I have instructed all relevant officials, departments, District Magistrates (DMs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to remain vigilant and diligently attend to the needs of affected residents.”

For the sake of accurate and timely information dissemination, the Chief Secretary (CS), V B Pathak, has taken on the responsibility of providing daily updates to the press, and keeping the public informed about the evolving situation.

In response to the cloud burst’s devastating impact, the Government of Sikkim has declared the closure of educational institutions until October 15, 2023. The Department of Education swiftly issued a circular to enforce this decision, encompassing both government and private schools, colleges, and universities within the state.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tumar has confirmed that the Prime Minister and Home Minister have been in contact and have offered assistance during this critical period. He has called upon everyone to remain resolute and focused on the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts, emphasizing the crucial need for unity in the face of this natural disaster. As the search for the missing soldiers continues and the state rallies to cope with the aftermath, the resilience and strength of the people of Sikkim shine through during this challenging time.