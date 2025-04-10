Indian Army hospital continues relief ops in Myanmar post-earthquake

The Indian Army Field Hospital deployed in Mandalay has so far treated 1,932 patients ever since it was set up following the 7.7 Richter scale earthquake that left thousands of people dead.

Demonstrating unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance, the medical team has treated 281 new cases on Thursday. Presently, 30 patients are still admitted in the hospital while 290 have undergone major and minor surgeries.

A statement from the Defence spokesperson stated that the facility continues to operate at full capacity, providing critical care and diagnostics, supported by a dedicated team of doctors, paramedics, and support staff.

A delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) recently visited the Field Hospital and was briefed on the medical protocols being followed.

Further, an Engineer Detachment, led by Colonel Rakesh, conducted reconnaissance of three affected sites encompassing approximately 350 damaged buildings.

As part of the relief operations Lt Col Sirohi, Orthopedic Surgeon, visited Nyupidaw Hospital where he examined several injured patients. A request for surgical equipment was formally conveyed by Myanmar medical authorities during the visit.

“The Indian Army remains committed to supporting the people of Myanmar in this hour of need, upholding the spirit of regional cooperation and humanity,” added the spokesperson.