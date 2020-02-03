In a tragic incident, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashlanded at Rudkhud near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The helicopter was flying from Udhampur on a training sortie when the incident happened.

According to the Indian Army officials, the incident took place at 11:30 am.

“Both the pilots are safe and out of danger and an inquiry into the whole incident has started,” said Indian Army.

Another Indian Army’s Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) had to make an emergency landing following a technical glitch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in October last year.

The helicopter was carrying the then chief of force’s Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and other officers on a sortie from Udhampur to Poonch.