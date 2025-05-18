Indian Army destroys unexploded ammunition fired by Pakistan

In a bid to clear the way for the safe return of residents of villages along the Line of Control (LoC) including Poonch and Rajouri, who had to flee to safe places to protect themselves from the recent shelling by Pakistan, the Indian Army on Sunday initiated the process to destroy the unexploded ammunition lying scattered in the area.

Defence spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that the Indian Army, in close coordination with local police authorities, successfully conducted a controlled operation for the safe destruction of 42 unexploded shells in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati, and Salani of Poonch District. These shells, remnants of recent cross-border shelling, posed a serious threat to the lives and safety of local residents.

The operation was carried out with utmost precision, adhering to all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property. Trained Bomb Disposal Teams from the Indian Army, in coordination with police, ensured the complete neutralisation of all explosive remnants.

This proactive effort reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to safeguarding civilian populations in conflict-affected zones and restoring a sense of normalcy in vulnerable border communities, he added.