Indian Army denies ceasefire violation following cross-LoC firing in Jammu & Kashmir

Amid reports of unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, the Indian Army has asserted that the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) remains intact.

Earlier, as per the reports, Pakistani forces engaged in firing on Indian posts, prompting a strong response from the Indian Army.

Advertisement

Although the extent of damage on the Pakistan side was not immediately confirmed, it was indicated that the enemy forces had suffered “heavy casualties.” The incident that occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector follows the tragic loss of two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, who were killed in an IED blast triggered by suspected terrorists near the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

Advertisement

In response to concerns over a ceasefire violation, the Army clarified that the ceasefire remains in effect, citing the ongoing understanding between both Indian and Pakistani forces. A statement issued by the Army emphasised, “The ceasefire on LoC is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (India and Pakistan).”

The Army further addressed the situation by stating that tensions from minor incidents, such as stray cross-LoC firing and the IED blast, are being handled through established communication channels. “No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place. Minor incidents are not unprecedented along the Line of Control,” the statement read.

Indian Army officials assured that the situation is stable, under close monitoring, and that forces are maintaining a high state of alertness while continuing to dominate the LoC.