Indian Army Chief visits Israel to strengthen Indo-Israel defence relations

Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane is on a five-day visit to Israel to strengthen defence cooperation between India and Israel.

General Naravane would reach Israel on November 15 and would remain there till November 19, said a senior officer of the Defence Minister here on Sunday.

This is his first visit to Israel, during which he would meet the top brass of Israel Military and civilian leadership. During his five day tour, he would discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations.

“The Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence related issues,” the Ministry stated. He would interact with the Service Chiefs and visit the Headquarters of the Ground Forces element of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the Ministry said.