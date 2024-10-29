Indian armed forces must embrace change to tackle geopolitical challenges: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar emphasized the need for India’s defence leadership to be agile in responding to rapidly evolving geopolitical threats and opportunities during his address on the final day of the Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He highlighted the significance of technological advancements and lessons learned from ongoing global conflicts in shaping India’s strategic approach.

Speaking to senior leaders of the Indian Army, Dr Jaishankar discussed critical strategic issues impacting both border security and domestic stability. He noted the complex global dynamics that affect India and outlined the expectations from the Armed Forces to effectively address the contradictions and challenges of the current world order.

His address focused on the theme of the “Evolving Geopolitical Landscape and Opportunities for the Indian Armed Forces,” and he commended the Indian Army for its vigilance.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan reviewed the current security situation and stressed the importance of joint operations and enhanced integration across military domains, which are vital for future warfare.

He presented a roadmap for integration that begins with Cross-Service Cooperation, progresses to fostering a ‘Joint Culture,’ and ultimately achieves full operational integration. General Chauhan reinforced the necessity of operational readiness to meet emerging challenges, with modernization and strategic autonomy as key objectives, particularly in line with Vision 2047.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also addressed the conference, discussing the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, technological advancements, and evolving tactics.

He stressed the importance of the Armed Forces remaining proactive and adaptable, especially in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions, while underscoring the Indian Navy’s readiness to confront maritime challenges and their implications for land operations.

Additionally, the Army leadership discussed welfare initiatives and financial security measures for soldiers, veterans, and their families, with various Boards of Governors convening to address these important issues.