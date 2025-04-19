Indian Air Force’s thrilling air show dazzles Ranchi

In a historic first for Jharkhand’s capital, the Indian Air Force’s elite Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team mesmerised thousands of spectators at the Army Ground in Khojatoli, Namkum, on Saturday. Against the backdrop of clear skies and surging anticipation, nine Hawk Mk-132 jets sliced through the air in perfect synchrony, painting the sky with formations and the tricolour — a spectacle never before witnessed by Ranchi’s skyline.

The one-hour-long air show featured awe-inspiring manoeuvres — loops, barrel rolls, DNA formations, and crossovers — executed with razor-sharp precision. At several points, the aircraft maintained a daringly close distance of just five metres from each other, showcasing not only the IAF’s aerial prowess but its discipline, dedication, and courage. The crowd erupted in cheers when the jets released coloured smoke to form the Indian flag mid-air — a moment of patriotic pride that left many teary-eyed.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari’s representative, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, were present to witness the event. They were received with floral bouquets and mementoes by Ranchi district officials. Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha, along with senior administrative and police officers, also attended the event.

The air show was more than just a display of military might. It served as a beacon of inspiration for youth. Students from the CM School of Excellence, especially girls, were invited under a special initiative by the district administration. Their eyes lit up watching the airborne stunts, and many expressed a newfound ambition to serve the nation through the armed forces. “One day, we will make our country proud too,” said a student after interacting with the Surya Kiran pilots, who patiently answered their questions and encouraged their aspirations.

Adding to the inclusive spirit of the event, a PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) family from Amanburu village in Bundu block was specially brought in by the administration to witness the rare occasion. For them, the sight of fighter jets roaring across the sky was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Visibly moved, they thanked the authorities for the opportunity.

The Surya Kiran team, comprising some of the IAF’s best fighter pilots, including Ajay Dashrathi, Jashdeep Singh, Kuldeep Hooda, Siddhesh Kartik, Vishnu, Ankit Vashishth, Gaurav Patel, Arjun Patel, and Diwakar Sharma, had been preparing for over six months to perfect the routines. Despite minor damage to a few aircraft due to Friday’s rain and strong Saturday winds, the team pulled off a flawless display.

Speaking to the media, Minister Sanjay Seth praised the Indian Air Force’s spirit and expressed pride that such a show took place on the land of Birsa Munda. He also announced that the Surya Kiran team will next perform in Patna on April 23. Governor Santosh Gangwar congratulated the IAF and organisers via social media, calling the show “spectacular and unforgettable.”

As the jets roared overhead, echoing chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” filled the air. Ranchi stood still, gazing upward, united in awe and patriotism. The air show continues on Sunday, offering another chance for the city to witness the sky-bound symphony of courage and discipline.