The Indian Air Force proudly celebrates its 88th anniversary on 8 October 2020. A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad).

Rehearsals for the air display have commenced from 1 October 2020.

The general area over which the aircraft will be flying at low levels are:

Wazirpur bridge

Karwalnagar

Afjalpur

Hindan

Shamli

Jiwana

Chandinagar

Hapur

Philkua

Ghaziabad

An appeal to the citizens of Delhi, Ghaziabad and neighbourhood areas

Birds pose a very serious threat to flying aircraft, especially at low levels. Eatables are thrown out in the open attract birds. To ensure the safety of the aircraft, pilots and people on the ground, the Indian Air Force requests all citizens of Delhi, Ghaziabad and its neighbourhood not to throw eatables and garbage in the open.

Also, if they find any carcasses/dead animals lying out in the open, they must report this matter to the nearest air force unit/police station to arrange for its disposal. Also, please call/SMS to the officer-in-charge Bird Hazard Combat Team (BHCT) on Cell no. 9559898964.

The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies at 0800 hours.

The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 1052 hours with a spellbinding aerobatic display.