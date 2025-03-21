India yet to face reciprocal tariffs from US, says Government

The Union Government on Friday clarified that while the United States has imposed additional duties on steel and aluminium imports from all countries without exemptions, no country-specific or reciprocal tariffs have been placed on India as of now.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, stated that the government is closely evaluating the impact of these duties, which represent an increase over previous tariffs.

“The United States issued a Memorandum on Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs on February 13, 2025, directing the Secretary of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to investigate potential harm caused by non-reciprocal trade arrangements adopted by trading partners. They are to submit a report with detailed proposed remedies, based on which the US could take action under relevant US legislations,” Prasada said.

He further clarified that, as of now, the US has not imposed any country-specific or reciprocal tariffs on India. However, additional duties on steel and aluminium imports apply to all countries without exemptions.

“The impact of these enhanced duties is being closely evaluated, particularly since earlier exemptions granted to certain major exporting nations are no longer applicable,” he added.

Notably, the Indian government continues to engage with the US to maintain and expand bilateral trade.

Prasada also highlighted that both nations aim to more than double trade to $500 billion by 2030 under the “Mission 500” initiative. This plan focuses on reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, increasing market access, and improving supply chain integration.

The development comes in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s repeated criticisms of India’s tariff regime. Trump has previously referred to India as one of the highest tariff-imposing nations, warning that reciprocal tariffs could be implemented starting April 2.

In a recent interview with US-based Breitbart News, Trump said: “I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have is that they are one of the highest tariff-imposing nations in the world. I believe they will probably lower those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us.”