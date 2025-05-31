India won’t tolerate proxy war anymore: PM Modi at women’s empowerment rally

Sending a stern message against terrorism and those giving patronage to terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Saturday that ‘Operation Sindoor’ has been India’s biggest and most successful operation against terrorism, and India will not tolerate Pakistan’s ‘proxy war’ in the guise of terrorists and terrorism anymore.

“Aaj 140 crore Bharatiya bol rahe hain ki agar tum goli chalaoge to uska jawab goley se diya jaega,” (Today 140 crore Indians are saying that if anyone fires a bullet at India, we will respond with a bomb)’ the PM asserted, receiving a huge applause from a large crowd at the ]Jamboree Ground in Bhopal, where the PM addressed a ‘Women Empowerment Mega Conference’ to mark the 300th birth anniversary of erstwhile Holkar dynasty’s woman ruler Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar.

PM Modi pointed out that Operation Sindoor has emphatically proven that if anyone provokes India, then, “we will hit them inside their house.”

“All those who provide patronage to terrorists and terrorism will also pay a heavy price,” the PM averred, hinting at Pakistan, its military, and political leadership.

He said that the terrorists not only killed our people at Pahalgam but also attacked the country’s culture and tradition. “The terrorists tried to divide our society through the Pahalgam attack,” he said.

“The terrorists challenged the women power of India, but that challenge became the terrorists’ own doom,” he stated. “Sindoor depicts women’s power and this Sindoor also became the symbol of India’s valour,” the PM asserted. The PM lauded the women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) for playing an exemplary role during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“BSF women personnel not only handled the Command and Control Centre but also excelled in direct combat by destroying the enemy’s posts from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan,” the PM stated.

Reminiscing history, the PM praised Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar for constituting an exclusive Women’s Squad in her army almost 275 years ago. “Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar’s Malwa army had a women squad at that time. The western world, which only points fingers at India’s women empowerment efforts, does not even know about this,” Modi said.

Lauding Holkar’s life and rule, Narendra Modi said, “the service of God and humans was equal for Ahilya Bai Holkar.”

“Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar had said that the real meaning of good governance is to serve the people by ensuring their welfare and bringing positive change in their lives,” the PM said, wearing a traditional Holkar turban in Sindoori colour, put on his head by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the start of the event.

The PM praised the first batch of 17 girl cadets that made history by passing out of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on 30 May.

Modi also commended the Indian Navy’s two women officers who successfully circumnavigated the globe in about 250 days in a sailing boat under the ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama – 2’, and reached India two days ago.

Informing about the efforts and works being done by the union government for women welfare, the PM said, “Women-led development is our aim and commitment.” He pointed out that a tribal woman is India’s President. “I am thankful for serving tribals in India, under the guidance of our tribal President,” the PM said.

He also noted that the country received its first full-time woman defence minister and finance minister, and 75 Members of Parliament, while more than 100 women scientists and engineers played a crucial role in India’s ‘Chandrayaan – 3’ mission.

“The reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies has been ensured,” the PM stated.

Informing about the overall development and welfare works of the union government, the PM stated, “Naagrik Devo Bhavah is our government’s motto.” He said the government has provided more than four crore houses to the poor, most of which have been registered in the name of women. “Crores of women have become owners of property for the first time in their lives,” Modi said.

“We have provided more than 30 crore women with bank accounts for the first time in their lives, in which they receive financial benefits directly, besides ensuring the availability of water, LPG, electricity and toilets in their homes,” the PM stated.

“Humne mahilaon ke liye padai, dawai, aur kamai uplabh karai hai,” (We have ensured education, health and earning for women),” the PM asserted.

At today’s event, the PM released a Rs 300 coin, launched for the first time in India, along with a commemorative stamp on Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. He also virtually inaugurated airports at Satna and Datia towns of MP.

The PM virtually showed the green flag to the first phase, worth Rs 1520 crore, of the Indore Metro train. The Metro service began at Indore, and it would initially cover a distance of around six kilometres out of the total proposed 31 kilometres.