The high-voltage battle for the control of the national capital saw the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fight the BJP, whose high-pitched campaign was anchored by Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Congress.

As the trends showed a massive victory for the AAP, party MP Sanjay Singh took a dig at the BJP over its Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra’s “India-Pakistan match” remark, saying “India has won today”.

Singh, who was accompanied by party leaders ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta, was addressing AAP workers at party office.

“Aaj Hindustan jeet gaya,” he said to a cheering crowd who had gathered to celebrate AAP’s victory for the third time.

BJP’s Kapil Mishra had, in a tweet last month, said that February 8 polls will be a “match between India and Pakistan”.

In another tweet, he went on to describe the Shaheen Bagh protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as “mini Pakistans” being created in Delhi.

“AAP and Congress have created these mini-Pakistans, like the one in Shaheen Bagh. They will get the answer from India on February 8. Whenever seditious people create a Pakistan in India, they will come face-to-face with patriotic Indians,” Mishra ranted.

In a tweet, Singh further said that with the election results, the 2 crore people of Delhi have proved that their “son” Arvind Kejriwal is a “strong nationalist” and not a “terrorist”.

This was in response to BJP leader Parvesh Verma and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar calling Kejriwal a “terrorist” ahead of the polls on February 8.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh had said that his party will register a “massive win” in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election.

“We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early. You wait and watch we will register a massive win,” Singh told reporters outside his residence.

