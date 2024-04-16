India will soon be Naxal-free: Amit Shah after 29 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh operation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the security personnel for their successful operation against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will soon be Naxal-free.

“Today, a large number of Naxalites have been killed in the operation of security forces in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured,” Shah said in a post on ‘X’.

The home minister further added, “Naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and bright future of youth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism. Due to the offensive policy of the government and the efforts of the security forces, Naxalism has been confined to a small area today. Soon Chhattisgarh and the entire country will be completely Naxal-free.”

His remarks came shortly after security forces gunned down 29 Naxals in a fierce encounter.

The clash between the security personnel and the insurgents broke out around 2 pm in the dense jungles of Binagunda and Coronar, located in the Chhotepatia area of Kanker district, officials said.

According to reports, most wanted Maoist commander Shankar Rao and Lalita were among those killed during the confrontation. Subsequently, the security forces have recovered 29 bodies of the Maoist insurgents along with a substantial cache of automatic weapons.

Three security personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. Currently, security forces are conducting an extensive search operation in the Maad region. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to assist in the extraction of injured soldiers from the jungle terrain, they said.