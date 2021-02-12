Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, that India would facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines to his country to fight the pandemic as the two leaders discussed various bilateral and global issues, including “recent protests”.

“Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like climate change and the global economic recovery,” Modi tweeted late last night after a telephonic conversation between the two leaders. Trudeau tweeted, “Today, I had a good discussion with Prime Minister @NarendraModi on many important issues, and we’ve agreed to stay in touch.” He also attached along with his tweet a readout on the telephonic conversation issued by his office.

The readout said the two leaders had an exchange on their respective efforts to fight the pandemic, protect the health and safety of their people, and provide economic support for their citizens. Trudeau and Modi spoke about India’s significant efforts in promoting vaccine production and supply, which have provided vital support to countries around the world.

The two leader reaffirmed their common interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the importance of working together on global challenges such as climate change, strengthening global trade, and reinforcing the rulesbased international order.

They discussed Canada and India’s commitment to democratic principles, recent protests, and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue. They underlined the need to work collectively in rebuilding a more sustainable and resilient global economy, the readout said.

The leaders underscored the importance of the Canada- India strategic partnership anchored in shared values, strong people-to-people ties, and growing bilateral economic cooperation. They looked forward to working together at the G-7, G-20, and other international forums.