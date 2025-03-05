India will establish National Large Language Model to develop AI capabilities: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will establish a National Large Language Model to develop artificial intelligence capabilities, adding that in this direction, the country’s private sector also needs to be one step ahead of the world.

The prime minister was speaking at the post-budget webinar on employment via video conferencing.

He highlighted the importance of the theme of the webinar, “Investing in People, Economy, and Innovation,” which defines the roadmap for Viksit Bharat.

“The future of the nation is determined by investments in innovation,” exclaimed Modi, highlighting that artificial intelligence has the potential to contribute several lakh crore rupees to India’s economy, underscoring the need for rapid progress in this direction.

Modi mentioned the allocation of Rs 500 crore in the budget for AI-driven education and research.

Mentioning the plans to establish a National Large Language Model to develop AI capabilities in India, the prime minister urged the private sector to stay ahead of the global curve in this field.

“The world awaits a reliable, safe, and democratic nation that can provide economical AI solutions,” he added, emphasising that investments made in this sector today will yield significant advantages in the future.

“India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world,” said the prime minister, adding that several measures have been introduced in this budget to promote startups.

Modi mentioned the approval of a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus fund to boost research and innovation.

The prime minister emphasised that this will increase investments in emerging sectors through the ‘Deep Tech Fund of Funds’.

Modi noted the provision of 10,000 research fellowships at IITs and IISc, which will foster research and provide opportunities for talented youth.

The prime minister also highlighted the role of the National Geo-spatial Mission and the National Research Foundation in accelerating innovation. He stressed the need for collective efforts at all levels to elevate India to new heights in research and innovation.

Underlining the significance of the Gyan Bharatam Mission in preserving India’s rich manuscript heritage, Modi announced that over one crore manuscripts will be digitized under this mission, leading to the creation of a National Digital Repository. This repository will enable scholars and researchers worldwide to access India’s historical, traditional knowledge and wisdom, he added.

The prime minister also mentioned the establishment of a National Gene Bank to preserve India’s plant genetic resources. He said this initiative aims to ensure genetic resources and food security for future generations.

The prime minister urged for the expansion of such efforts and called on various institutes and sectors to actively participate in these initiatives.

Citing the remarkable observations made by the IMF regarding India’s economy in February 2025, Modi noted that between 2015 and 2025, India’s economy has recorded a 66 per cent growth, making it a $3.8 trillion economy.

The prime minister said this growth surpasses that of several major economies, and that the day is not far when India will become a $5 trillion economy.

Modi said this year’s budget reflects this theme on a large scale and serves as a blueprint for India’s future.

The prime minister said investments have been prioritised equally across infrastructure, industries, people, economy, and innovation.

Underlining that capacity building and talent nurturing are foundational for the nation’s progress, Modi urged all stakeholders to step forward and invest more in these areas as the next phase of development requires it. He stressed that this is essential for the country’s economic success and forms the basis of every organisation’s success.

“The vision of investing in people stands on three pillars: education, skill, and healthcare,” said Modi, remarking that India’s education system is undergoing a significant transformation after several decades.